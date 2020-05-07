Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $38.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,203,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,507. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $5,547,000.00. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $177,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock valued at $234,521,965.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Peloton by 245.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Peloton by 683.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

