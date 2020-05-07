Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Robert W. Baird

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s previous close.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Get Peloton alerts:

NASDAQ PTON traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,203,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,507. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.08 million. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,547,000.00. Also, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $1,446,731.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock valued at $234,521,965.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Peloton by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,060,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 439,846 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,533,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Peloton by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after buying an additional 1,114,100 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.