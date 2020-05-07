PENG Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, PENG has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. PENG has a total market capitalization of $75,406.98 and approximately $18.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.33 or 0.02124121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00173658 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00067117 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00037998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,253,996,856 coins and its circulating supply is 7,620,528,493 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

