Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of PFLT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 306,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,008. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 18,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $86,098.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.89%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

