Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PERI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of PERI traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. Analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Perion Network by 30.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Perion Network by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

