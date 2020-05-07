PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. UBS Group decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE PKI opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $102.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.