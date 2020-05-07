Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,727 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.77.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,593.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

