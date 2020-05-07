Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,051 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 685,612 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.33 per share, for a total transaction of $162,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,353.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,340. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

