Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Beyond Meat in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BYND. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price objective on Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Shares of BYND traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.66. 22,827,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,487,306. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.71. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,703,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $960,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,037 shares of company stock worth $5,594,491 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

