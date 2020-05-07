Piper Sandler Weighs in on Aptiv PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Aptiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

APTV stock opened at $65.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $438,811,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $188,360,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $892,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,680 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after purchasing an additional 962,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $42,946,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

