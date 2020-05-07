Piper Sandler Weighs in on Customers Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.98 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 13.05%.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

CUBI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 245,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

In related news, insider Thomas John Jastrem sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $43,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $58,993. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $183,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

