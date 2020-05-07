PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Tops $0.0029

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $382,574.60 and approximately $495.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.33 or 0.02124121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00173658 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00067117 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00037998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,749,405 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

