Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,668 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,905,000 after buying an additional 2,159,692 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,495,000 after buying an additional 3,001,607 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,741,000 after buying an additional 3,576,145 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,082,000 after buying an additional 3,010,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after buying an additional 1,056,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.13. 7,890,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,624,567. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

