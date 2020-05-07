Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $92.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 21.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $92,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,177,000 after purchasing an additional 65,125 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $288.63. 3,778,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,540. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

