Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 2,170 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $182.78. The company had a trading volume of 913,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,659. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.