Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $801.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce sales of $801.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $790.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $808.40 million. Plexus reported sales of $799.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $101,864.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Plexus by 44.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Plexus by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 39,941 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Plexus by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $60.29 on Thursday. Plexus has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

