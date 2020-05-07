Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). Pluralsight posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pluralsight.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PS. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Pluralsight from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Pluralsight stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.58. Pluralsight has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $703,478.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,594 shares of company stock worth $1,411,457. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pluralsight by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pluralsight by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 109,363 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluralsight (PS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.