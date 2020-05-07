PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.61% of PNM Resources worth $18,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,459 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. PNM Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

