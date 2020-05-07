Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $10.87 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,743 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 14.1% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in Paypal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 148,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 231,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Paypal by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

Paypal stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,264,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

