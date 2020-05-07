Positive News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact HP (NYSE:HPQ) Share Price

Headlines about HP (NYSE:HPQ) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HP earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the computer maker an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted HP’s score:

Get HP alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,241,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,733,942. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.