Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of POWI traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 272,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,274. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.82. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $111.56.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $61,241.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,160.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $160,732.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,598.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

