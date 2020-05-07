PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Price Target Cut to $30.00

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PPD. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on PPD from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPD from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PPD from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

PPD stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.49. 1,255,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,780. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.12. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.03. PPD has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $33.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPD will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Fikry bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Also, COO William J. Sharbaugh bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 77,400 shares of company stock worth $2,496,150.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $409,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $323,000.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

