PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Price Target Cut to $23.00

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) had its price target reduced by research analysts at HSBC from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 257.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.50 to $26.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PRADA S P A/ADR from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PRADA S P A/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRADA S P A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

OTCMKTS PRDSY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. PRADA S P A/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $8.37.

About PRADA S P A/ADR

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

