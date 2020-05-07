Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will report sales of $321.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.04 million and the highest is $330.89 million. Premier reported sales of $316.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Premier by 55.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Premier by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,804,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,039,000 after buying an additional 225,448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Premier by 63.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Premier by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 692,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after buying an additional 349,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

