Pretium Resources Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pretium Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

Shares of PVG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,899. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,273,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,777,000 after acquiring an additional 317,357 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,100 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,647 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,787,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 77,714 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,738,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

