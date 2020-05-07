Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,661 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. 11,886,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,341,467. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

