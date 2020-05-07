Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $288.63. 3,778,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,199,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

