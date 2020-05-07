Principal Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 810 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,127% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 123,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $35.55. 143,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,493. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $60.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

