Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $287.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.