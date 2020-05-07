Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 331.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 249,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 192,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,385 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 219,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,168,000 after buying an additional 40,788 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.07. 2,704,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

