Prometeus (PROM) Trading 7.7% Higher This Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00006991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $376,778.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.76 or 0.02118264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00172228 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00066819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,100,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

