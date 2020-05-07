Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €14.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €14.60 ($16.98) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSM. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.56 ($14.61).

PSM stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €8.89 ($10.33). The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.49. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 52-week high of €15.95 ($18.54).

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

