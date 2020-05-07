Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,797,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 344,428 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.01% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $183,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.01. 401,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,005. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.99 per share, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,822.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 15,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

