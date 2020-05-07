Prudential PLC Acquires 80,275 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,275 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.22% of Premier worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Premier by 22.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in Premier by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 213,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,888 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Premier stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Premier Inc has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

