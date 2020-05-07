Prudential PLC Buys 140,446 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 645,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,446 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.56% of Robert Half International worth $24,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

