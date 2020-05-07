Prudential PLC Cuts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 627,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 237,679 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.06% of Home Depot worth $117,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $223.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

