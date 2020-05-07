Prudential PLC Decreases Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263,950 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dropbox worth $23,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

DBX stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. Dropbox Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $869,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 498,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $10,027,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,149,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.