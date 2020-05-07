Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 844.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,813 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average of $207.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.