Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Prudential PLC raised its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,288 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,254 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

TJX opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

