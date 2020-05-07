Prudential PLC Has $170.52 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 238,968 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $170,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $594.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,959. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.