Prudential PLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Integer worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Integer by 1,976.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.19. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITGR. TheStreet downgraded Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Integer from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

