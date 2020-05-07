Prudential PLC Invests $25.60 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,173,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.28% of ONEOK as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $273,719,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $127,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ONEOK by 606.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 567,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in ONEOK by 927.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 455,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $461,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

