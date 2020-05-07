Prudential PLC Lowers Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,262 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 448,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.44. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

