Prudential PLC Makes New $24.35 Million Investment in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,848,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,346,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Carnival as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Carnival by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Carnival by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carnival by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.28.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.95. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.