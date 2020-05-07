Prudential PLC Makes New $7.15 Million Investment in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 789,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.59% of Primo Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 105.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.