Prudential PLC Purchases 8,300 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,664,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,532 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,211,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,650 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,392,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,149,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 920,564 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97.

