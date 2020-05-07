Prudential PLC Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,979 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,337.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,204,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $89.48 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.95.

