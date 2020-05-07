Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Textron worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 687,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,666,000 after buying an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

