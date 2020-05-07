Prudential PLC Sells 343,150 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343,150 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.45% of Alliance Data Systems worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $107.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Jensen acquired 6,630 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 748,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,622,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura Santillan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,855 shares of company stock worth $373,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $159.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

