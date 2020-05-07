Prudential PLC Sells 47,520 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,520 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EDU. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.90.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $123.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.31. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

